Orlando Bloom Says He Abstained From Sex for 6 Months Before Meeting Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom made the ultimate sacrifice before he and now-pregnant fiancé Katy Perry started dating.

The 43-year-old, one of the most popular Hollywood actors, revealed in a Sunday Times interview that he abstained from sex for six months until he met the 35-year-old singer. Bloom and Perry first sparked romance rumors in January 2016 after flirting at two Golden Globes after-parties.

The actor told the newspaper that his surfer friend Laird Hamilton suggested he try celibacy, after he had told him he "wasn't happy."

"Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,'" Bloom said. "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

Bloom said he had never been just friends with women before because sex always got in the way.