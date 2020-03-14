Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie to Return to the U.K. to Visit the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II is set to reunite with great-grandson Archie Harrison in the United Kingdom a few months, for what will mark his first trip back since he and parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Canada late last year, E! News has confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to fly back with the infant to the the country, where the child was born, to vacation this summer with the monarch at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland, the Sunday Times reported. The outlet also said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also plan to return to London in June to attend the Trooping the Colour parade, the annual belated birthday celebration for the queen, and that Archie may accompany them there as well.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the Sunday Times report. The news comes days after Meghan and Harry visited London on their own for their final engagements as "senior" royals ahead of their exit from the monarchy, which takes effect at the end of the month.

"Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen's invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer," a source told E! News. "They plan to take Archie with them. Last year, they declined her invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and to Elton John's [vacation home] in the south of France."