Coco Shares New Pic of Herself Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Amid this scary time of a global, deadly coronavirus epidemic, Coco and her and Ice-T's 4-year-old daughter Chanel are getting plenty of comforting mommy and me time.

The 40-year-old glamour model posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo herself breastfeeding the child.

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!" she wrote. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it!"