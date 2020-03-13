Justin Bieber and Other Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 3:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Bieber, a member of BTS, NBA stars, Mark Cuban and other celebs are aiding the novel coronavirus relief efforts.

The deadly virus has killed more than 5,400 people and has infected at least 145,000 in more than 110 countries—including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson—since it was first discovered late last year in Wuhan, China, which has had the most casualties. This strain of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has also particularly affected Italy, South Korea, Iran, Spain, Germany and the United States, where testing is scarce due to bureaucracy.

The coronavirus has shut down major Hollywood productions and big festivals such as Coachella. Movie releases have been postponed. Broadway, other theaters, comedy clubs and many schools have shut down temporarily. Many jobs have allowed employees to work remotely.

Millions of people around the world, including celebs, have opted to self-isolate at home to lower their risk of contracting the virus, venturing out for medical appointments or trips to the supermarket, where shoppers continuously fight amongst themselves as they deplete shelves of household essentials, like toilet paper and water.

Watch

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry & More React to Coronavirus

But despite such apocalyptic scenes, these celebs have been making a positive impact and giving back to those in need.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Justin Bieber , Top Stories , Apple News , Feel Good , Charity , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.