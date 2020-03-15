This $22 Off-the-Shoulder Blouse Has 1,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Mallory Carra | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 5:00 AM
Ready or not, it's time for a new fab Amazon fashion find! From chic tote bags under $20 and workout leggings with pockets to bell-sleeve dresses and perfect work blazers, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you. Today, we're loving Just Quella's off-the-shoulder blouse.
The super cute top has over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and with good reason. The blouse comes in over 30 colors, including denim, pink and blue tie-dye, floral print and leopard—there's definitely a hue any occasion you could possibly imagine. Want a decorative tie in the front? You can order it in blue, teal, white and wine. Most colors and styles are available in sizes XS to XXXL. But the best part of all is that it only costs $22.
This versatile and cute top is available in several different styles, materials (including denim and polyester-cotton blend), and over 30 colors.
As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real people swear by this Just Quella blouse, giving it a five-star review.
"I was really excited to get this blouse home, and quickly opened up the package to give it a once over," this happy customer shared, accompanied by lots of photos of her navy blue blouse. "Right away, I loved the materials, and could just imagine being out in the summer or even early fall sun as a nice breeze flows through. I quickly put it on, it fit perfectly, very comfortable, and right away fell in love with it."
Another satisfied customer agrees: "Love this top! I initially bought the cameo brown color and loved it so much I then bought the teal. The material is very soft, lightweight, and thin, but not see-through."
And this rave review, titled "Excellent fit! Very flattering and sophisticated!", really sums it all up: "I loved everything about this top from the perfect little ties at the sleeves to the beautiful drape around my shoulders and tummy, every imperfection was hidden. I normally wear a size large/X large or size 12 and often have a problem with shirts riding up and sitting above my backside, which I hate and feel looks very sloppy—another problem I have with tops is that you can see through the texture of the fabric accentuating the waistline of my jeans and any bulges are often exacerbated, my original plan was to wear it with leggings which would have looked fabulous, however thanks to the excellent draping of this top I was able to wear it with jeans and all of my problem areas were safely hidden. I ordered the burgundy and wore it with a strapless bra, distressed white jeans and a long feather necklace...I received many compliments and was extremely happy with this purchase! I highly recommend this top to all sizes!"
