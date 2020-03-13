Donatella Versace Donates $200,000 to Italy Hospital Fighting Coronavirus

If the apocalyptic sights greeting you at supermarkets in recent days have shattered your faith in humanity, please know there are people out there—and not only medical workers—who are making a positive impact amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Versace chief creative officer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck have donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. The country is the second hardest-hit country after China, where the virus originated; At least 1,260 people have died and more than 17,600 have been infected. Italy's healthcare systems have been overwhelmed amid the rapidly rising number of patients.

"In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," Donatella said in a statement to WWD. "This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan."