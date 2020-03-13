U-Haul Offering Month of Free Self-Storage to College Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic spurs school closings, U-Haul is doing some good.

Late Thursday, the company announced that "U-Haul will extend 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul-owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities," a press release read. U-Haul's offer has come amid some schools such as Harvard moving classes online and having students evacuate their dorm rooms.

"The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability," the press release noted. "Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer."

The company's president, John Taylor, said, "We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected. More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."