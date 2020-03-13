Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What Gave Her "Closure" After Peter Weber Split

Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on.

Days after calling off her engagement to Peter Weber and watching the dramatic Bachelor finale unfold, the star opened up about how she has found closure after their whirlwind romance during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But first, guest host Sean Hayes wanted to know if she still had feelings for the famous pilot.

"I mean, actually watching the season has been very helpful working through any unresolved feelings I had towards Peter because I was able to watch my ex-fiancé not only make out with every girl, but see him just mislead and betray me," Hannah Ann explained. "And, that alone kind of gave me the closure that I needed. And sometimes, knowing that you deserve better is the closure that you needed."

After applauding the 23-year-old model's strength, Sean asked to hear more details from the After The Final Rose special—specifically, how it felt to confront Peter after announcing their split.