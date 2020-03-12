Grey's Anatomy Halts Production Over Coronavirus: Read the Letter Sent to Cast and Crew

You'll want to scrub in for this Grey's Anatomy news.

Production on Season 16 of the ABC medical drama was halted Thursday over growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the cast and crew obtained by E! News, showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott explained their decision.

"To Our Incredible Cast and Crew," it read, "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves."

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

Earlier today, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the cancellation or postponement of all non-essential events that require close contact between more than 50 individuals at a time.