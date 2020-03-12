NBA Star Kevin Love Donates $100,000 to Cleveland Cavaliers Staff Amid Suspension

In times of overwhelming uncertainty, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love is paying it forward.

After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Love pledged $100,000 to the Cavs arena and support staff impacted by the shutdown. He shared the news in a heartwarming Instagram post on Thursday.

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming," he wrote. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work."

"I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," Love continued.