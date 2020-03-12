The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Proves She's Moving On From Peter Weber, Literally

Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on from Peter Weber—literally.

The Tennessee model took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to announce that she has a new residence.

"OK you guys, I'm moving into my apartment, and look at all these boxes I have," she said with a laugh. "Amazon Priming everything. The funniest part is that this is the first time I'm walking into my apartment. I hope I like it because it's mine for the next year."

While the season 24 celeb didn't reveal where she'd moved to, her hat seemed to indicate she'd relocated to California.

"California is for lovers," the accessory stated.

Sluss also hinted she'd be moving to Los Angeles back in February. Hannah Godwin, a pal and fellow member of Bachelor Nation who lives in L.A., had commented on a photo of Sluss and written she should come see her.

"2 weeks left until I will be living near you!!" Sluss replied.