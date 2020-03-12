Watch John Legend's Kids Do an Adorable "Interpretive Dance" to His Music

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids have some legendary dance moves.

On Wednesday, The Voice coach shared a heartwarming video of the couple's children Luna, 3, and Miles, 21 months, busting a move to one of his songs.

"#ConversationsInTheDark with interpretive dance by Luna & Miles, America's most inexperienced dance troupe," John captioned the video. Playing a beautiful melody on the piano, the father of the two serenaded the adorable kiddos with a rendition of "Conversations in the Dark."

Feeling the beat, Luna, who was donning a flowy skirt and pink rain boots, channeled her inner ballerina with some twirls. As John began to sing the chorus, she threw in some jumps and leaps. Following his big sister's lead, Miles stopped playing with his toy car and imitated Luna's dance moves. But the twirls proved to be too much for the little guy, who had a minor fumble after executing a big spin.