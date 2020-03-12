LeBron James Says We Need to "Cancel" 2020 After "Rough 3 Months"

As noted, 2020 hasn't been the easiest year for James. Earlier this year, he also mourned the death of Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January. Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan.

A celebration of life service was held in February. James was not pictured at the service and was asked if he attended during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"Like I said, man, it's just....I respect your question, for sure," he told the newspaper in February. "It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved."

He did, however, praise Vanessa Bryant for her speech.

"The one thing I can come out of this saying is how strong and how bold and how powerful Vanessa [Bryant] is to stand up there the way she did, to give the speech the way she gave that speech," he continued. "I commend her. My heart is with her family still, with his three daughters that's still here, with his wife, with his mom and dad, his sister. It was just a very difficult day. Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I'd appreciate it if we can move on tonight. That would be great."

He also said "it's never going to be a closure."

"I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here," he later added. "So, it's not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world."