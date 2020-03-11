Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Hollywood's beloved couple just shared some news about their health.

On Wednesday evening, Tom Hanks took to social media to reveal that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had experienced symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

He later explained that they both tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he began his caption on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

At this time, the 63-year-old actor explained that he and his wife will be quarantined as they get all the medical attention they need.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Tom's statement continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"