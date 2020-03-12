Playboy x Missguided's Collaboration Is Perfect for the Girl Who Dresses By Her Own Rules

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Dressing by your own rules has never been more fashionable!

Playboy and Missguided have teamed up for a special collaboration that has style lovers talking right in time for spring.

Together, the two brands have created an essentials collection for a new generation of rebellious women who aren't afraid to dress outside the box.

From tie-dye prints to graffiti style motifs, the collection elevates the Playboy brand while adding the Missguided attitude shoppers know and love. And since it's release earlier this month, items have come very close to selling out.

Whether you're looking for an oversized hooded dress, T-shirt dress or new undergarments, the collection has it all. Take a look at some of the favorites that stuck out to us below.