A Breakdown of Katy Perry's Bold and Colorful Pregnancy Style

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 1:19 PM
Katy Perry's latest wardrobe is a maternity dream come true.
Last week, the famed songstress revealed to the world that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. With the baby news out of the bag, Perry tweeted she's "so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore...or carry around a big purse."
Indeed, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her budding baby bump with flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets and even bundled in a fur coat. Then, on March 4, she released a new track, "Never Worn White," and uncovered her bump in the final moments of an accompanying music video.
Since then, the star has been donning an array of standout, colorful styles, sartorially embracing her pregnancy in a very fun way.
Whether on stage or the street, Perry has not shied away from vibrant colors and pops of prints in her pregnancy wardrobe, whether with a flower-print sheath dress for shopping or a bubblegum pink sequined and caped romper for a show.
Fans can always count on Perry to take a playful approach to fashion and it's clear she's keeping that same spirit when it comes to her maternity wear.
See her standout pregnancy looks for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Before her pregnancy announcement, Katy Perry stepped out on the blue carpet at the American Idol premiere in a bell-sleeved pink printed dress that flared out at the waist.
TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
While out on Valentine's Day, Perry was dressed up and toting a pink purse over her stomach.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Seven days into March, the songstress proudly posed with her budding baby bump in a multi-colored sweater dress in Australia.
Article continues below
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
While performing during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, the mom-to-be was the epitome of girl power in this pink design.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
During her performance, Perry kept her woman-themed ensembles going with this purple shift dress.
SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The expectant star playfully cradled her baby bump in a pink sequined and caped romper.
Article continues below
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
The performer did some shopping in Melbourne while dressed in this striking sheath.
Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
For a concert for firefighters and communities in Victoria, Australia, Perry opted for this vibrant and voluminous dress with blue sneakers.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?