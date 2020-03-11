Queer Eye Renewed for Season 6 and Heading to Texas

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 12:00 PM

The Fab Five are about to find out if everything really is bigger in Texas. That's right, Queer Eye is coming back for season six on Netflix and heading to the Lone Star state. The news comes ahead of the fifth season debut of Queer Eye which is set in Philadelphia.

Queer Eye season six will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. In a release, Netflix said the boys will "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC."

Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Antoni Porowski (food and wine)i, Tan France (fashion) and Karamo Brown (culture) are all back for the sixth season. Past seasons were set in Georgia, Missouri, Kanas and a special miniseries of episodes in Tokyo.

To date, Queer Eye has won seven Emmy awards. See how the cast's renewal announcement photos below.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Fab Five

Who will be the first cast member to wear chaps?

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Jonathan Van Ness

Please let there be some big Texas hair this season.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Antoni Porowski

Antoni better be making some Tex-Mex food this year.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Tan France

We better see a fair amount of cowboy boots and hats this season.

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Karamo Brown

Not sure what Karamo has to do with the rodeo?

Queer Eye Season 6

Netflix

Bobby Berk

Will Bobby draw inspiration from Fixer Upper and use a lot of shiplap in season six?

Queer Eye season five debuts summer 2020 on Netflix.

