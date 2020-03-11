Kim Kardashian FaceTimes With Chris Harrison to Get the "Tea" on Bachelor Finale Drama

Kim Kardashian just got all of The Bachelor tea.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated another dramatic season of The Bachelor with an epic viewing party—which even featured a FaceTime with host Chris Harrison.

Staying in the spirit of things, Kim and her pals, which included Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, snacked on Bachelor-themed treats and tuned into the hit ABC show from Kim's luxe home theater.

When it came time to watch Peter Weber chose between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, the mom of four had three cakes on hand, each featuring an image of the pilot and his two potential fiancés. For Pilot Pete's cake, she made sure to include a picture of his scene-stealing mother Barb, who became a viral sensation following her debut on the show.

As the drama unfolded, Kim phoned her friend Chris to get the inside scoop on what happened. "Getting all the tea from Chris," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a picture of her and the famous host mid-FaceTime.