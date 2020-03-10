The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Is the Real MVP After Peter Weber Breakup

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 6:11 PM
As the old saying goes: every rose has its thorn.
During The Bachelor's part two finale, Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss had an emotional conversation that ended with the two of them feeling heartbroken and in tears.
Just moments after it was revealed that they became engaged, the pair finally sat down with each other after not being together for a month. Hannah Ann flew into Los Angeles to meet with the 28-year-old star.
"I think we both know this has been hard," the 23-year-old model told the pilot. "When I said, 'yes' to you, I said yes to a partnership. And I said yes to us being teammates and us working through things together... but if you can't give me that love in return, then that's not a relationship."
She continued, "I told you I would stay by your side... even if it killed me [but] it has to be 50/50."
Peter, who was clearly emotional over her words, wanted to explain his side of things.
"I have no doubt I have fallen in love with you and I love you," he shared. "There's no doubt about that. And for so many reasons... I'm just struggling, you know? It just kills me to put you through this and see you give everything and have me be where I'm at."
ABC
Trying to hold back the tears, he continued, "Listen, I never intended to give my heart to two people. I never intended that and the pain that comes with that."
Bachelor Nation fans will recall that during the part one finale on Monday night, contestant Madison Prewett left on her own, a day before Peter was set to propose.
"I've not hid anything from you. I told you everything," Peter told Hannah Ann about seemingly still having feelings for Maddi. "Even when I didn't deserve it, you've never left me. You've always stood by me. You've always given me that love. I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart, because that's what you do to me and that's everything you deserve, and I can't do that. I'm so sorry."
ABC
For Hannah Ann, she felt that Peter blindsided her with his feelings for Madison. She also said that she felt he "took away" that special moment from her during his proposal.
"All I've ever asked for, is for someone to give me their whole heart like I'm giving mine to them. And you took away my first engagement," she expressed. "You took that away from me. 'Cause I trusted you, and that's what you have continued to ask me to do. 'Be patient with me. Have faith in me.'"
Peter apologized to the model, which made her ask, "[Sorry] for not being man enough to follow through with your words? To not be true to who.... not being true to your words? Not being true to your feelings? Is that what you're sorry for?"
He responded with a simple "yes."
"Torn and conflicted Peter. All throughout when I stood by your side," the 23-year-old said. "And you took the most precious moment I could ever imagine away from me, because you selfishly just did not want me to walk away. Or to send me home."
Before taking off her engagement ring and giving it back to him, she made it very clear that they were over: "I don't need anything more from you. You've done enough damage. I'm done."
ABC
It's safe to say Hannah Ann is the true MVP of this breakup, especially after calling Peter out for his behavior.
In her final, most iconic words: "Leave. Leave, bye."
