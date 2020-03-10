Hannah Brown Reunites With Tyler Cameron After His Mother's Death

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 3:47 PM
Hannah Brown is standing by Tyler Cameron's side.
The Bachelorette star may have not picked the model during the show's season finale, but it's clear the two still have a bond like no other. Over the weekend, Hannah was spotted hanging out with the 27-year-old star in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.
Their reunion comes a little over a week after it was announced that Tyler's mom, Andrea Hermann Cameron, had passed away due to suffering from a brain aneurysm. Upon hearing the news, Hannah extended her love and support to Tyler during his time of need.
And it appears she's continuing to do just that.
"Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller's Ale House in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday for a celebration for Andrea Cameron," an eyewitness tells E! News of the duo's reunion. "Hannah came to Miller's first, then Tyler showed up a little bit after and they sat over in the high top area."
According to the eyewitness, the two didn't show any "obvious PDA" but they definitely enjoyed each other's company.
Getty Images
"There were a lot of people in their group celebrating and everybody looked like they were having a great time," the onlooker shared, adding that Tyler ordered some drinks with his friends.
In addition to the Saturday celebration held in Andrea's honor, that same day, it was revealed that her family plans to launch a charity dedicated to her.
"In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she always has done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving," a statement read on the family's GoFundMe page. "In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so that we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life."
Jessica DeYoung Photography
Last week, Tyler took to social media to share the heartbreaking news about his mother.
"Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly," he said on Instagram. "She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private."
"Thank you for all of your love and support," he expressed, closing his statement.
