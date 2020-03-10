Real Housewives' Barbara Kavovit Demolishes Harvey Weinstein's New York City Office

Camila Amaral
Not all heroes wear capes...
Sometimes, they wear a p---y bow blouse and a designer belt to demolish a convicted rapist's office. On March 9, Real Housewives of New York star Barbara Kavovit, got her construction hat and hammer ready, as she began to tear down Harvey Weinstein's old office in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.
Considering the Bravolebrity is the founder of Evergreen, a construction firm, it's safe to say she's going to work her magic and create a completely redesigned space. Plus, she's so good at what she does that she beat out three other male-run firms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We are taking it down to the walls and building it new," she told the publication. Adding, that she predicts the remodeling will take about 16 weeks.
Moreover, the reality TV personality shared how much this project means to her, especially when she thinks about the previous owner, who not only became a disgraced Hollywood producer but was found guilty of rape in his New York City trial on two counts—rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.
"This is so personal, emotional and passionate for me because I feel the pain of those women," Barbara expressed to the publication. "I've had a lot of Harvey's in my life."
Camila Amaral
The construction owner opened up about her experiences and what it's been like to work in a male-dominated industry.
"I'm part of an industry that has been 98 percent male and very unwelcoming to women," she continued. "I've met a lot of adversity, a lot of door slamming and a lot of propositioning. I've been fighting for 25 years to stake my claim. I had to go out with people I had no interest in."
She added, "I repeatedly had to sit across from men I wouldn't give the time of day to in order to get work. Many of them just lead me on because they wanted to date me."
For Barbara, landing the contract to demolish Weinstein's old office space was also a victory due to the fact that the head of operation at Olsham Properties (which owns the offices in the building) is a woman.
"I had to go through four interviews," she shared. "I was afforded this opportunity to show that I am an expert. I can do what everyone else does, and I believe I do it better. Even though drawings were laid out, I was not shy about immediately telling them that I could save two weeks and $50,000."
Of course, being the one to give Weinstein's old office a clean slate is not lost on the Real Housewives star.
"Demolition is crucial for starting over, and we are taking this down to the bones. When I walk in here, I can feel the emotional ghosts," she explained. "There were such brave women who stood up in that courtroom and faced Harvey. As we rip out the studs and use the sledgehammers to tear down the walls, I feel like I am doing it for them."
Weinstein's sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11.
At this time, he is being held at Rikers Island. He faces up to 29 years in prison for his conviction—rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.