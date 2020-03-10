Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamers During Powerful Tour Kickoff

Billie Eilish has a message for her shamers.

The 18-year-old artist addressed her critics during the kickoff of her Where Do We Go? World Tour in Miami on Monday.

At one point, the Grammy winner played a video in which she spoke about the judgment she faces over her body and style. As the video played, Eilish started to slowly remove her clothing until she was standing in her bra and sinking into a dark pool.

"Do you know me? Do you really know me?" Eilish said at the beginning of the clip, per a transcription by The Guardian. "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me."

The "bad guy" star then said she can "feel you watching" and that "nothing I do goes unseen."

"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move," she continued, per the publication. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"