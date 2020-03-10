Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 11:32 AM
Congratulations to Jenna Dewan!
The Flirty Dancing host has welcomed her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. Dewan, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to a baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6.
"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan announced. "Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."
In late September, Dewan took to social media to share the exciting pregnancy news with her followers. Along with a photo of her and daughter Everly, Dewan wrote, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"
Amid the pregnancy reveal, Kazee took to Instagram to share a sweet message about the couple's relationship.
"Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" Kazee wrote. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with."
"The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude," the actor continued. "A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding."
"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter," Kazee told his followers. "Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."
The announcement came about a year after news of Dewan and Kazee's romance first emerged. The Step Up alum and the Tony Award winner sparked relationship rumors over Halloween in 2018. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2019, with Dewan sharing a cute photo on her social media page.
For Valentine's Day this year, Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, both took to Instagram to pay tribute to each other.
Gotham/GC Images
"You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could've expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you," Dewan wrote to Kazee. "I've told you a thousand times and I'll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive."
In response, Kazee shared a message of his own, writing, "My whole [heart] I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughters life. Thank you for bringing this new little life into the world."
"Thank you for loving me like you have," he continued. "You have healed me with your heart."
