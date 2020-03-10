Dyson Just Launched the Hair Straightener of Your Futuristic Dreams

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 11:20 AM
One of your most used hair tools just got a major update.
After changing the way we look at hair dryers and curling irons, Dyson has turned its attention to another one of your bathroom beauty staples: the hair straightener.
On Tuesday, the brand synonymous with high-tech vacuum cleaners and humidifiers among an array of other gadgets, unveiled its latest hair care creation, seven years in the making—the Dyson Corrale.
Named for its ability to gather hair together, the tool features patented "flexing plates" made from manganese copper alloy that, according to the company, flex around the hair and evenly apply heat and tension, resulting in less heat damage and color fading.
"Since we first started developing the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners. Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss," founder James Dyson said in a statement.
"We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage. We simply do not need the heat that others apply. We engineered unique flexing plates of magnesium copper, wired eroded to a precise accuracy of 65 microns to adapt to the shape of the hair tress. The copper plates wrap around the tress, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands, keeping them aligned."
The tool's technology also features a sensor that measures the temperature a whopping 100 times a second, which helps in keeping the tool's three heat settings accurate.
Making hair matters more convenient, the device is also cordless and works for up to 30 minutes before needing time on its charging dock when it's not in use or with a magnetic charging cable, which can be used while simultaneously styling hair.
And, for the jetsetter, the Dyson Corrale comes with a flight mode feature, allowing it to be packed in your cabin luggage.
Needless to say, better hair days of the future have officially landed. Shop below to get yours!
Get your tresses in check with this innovative straightener, using flexing plates that shape around your hair to help you style with less heat, resulting in reduced frizz and fewer flyaways. And you get to decide if you want to use it tethered to a cord, or rock it cordless.
