The Puffy Sleeves Trend Is This Spring's Most Versatile Look

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 4:30 AM
Spring trends are in full swing! We've noticed sheer puffy sleeves showing up on both shirts and dresses everywhere. It's the perfect look for the office or a night out, depending how you accessorize, if you're looking to make a fashion-forward statement.
You can rock this trend no matter your budget thanks to brands like Revolve and Forever21 offering their take on it. Check out our favorite finds below!
This v-neck top is totally a must have, and it's available in plus sizes. It's super chic when tucked into a pair of jeans with a belt.
Your next night out requires this sexy organza T-shirt from Mango—trust us. Just pair it with a bandeau or bralette underneath.
How stunning is this mini dress with a low back? Wear it to your next event to make a statement.
Bring some high style to the office with this puff-sleeve shirt. Allow it to be a statement piece by paring it with a simple pair of pants and shoes.
Test out the trend at an affordable price point in this mini dress with polka-dot puff sleeves. It has a flattering square neckline and is made in a comfy T-shirt material.
This event-ready knitted mini dress is a safe intro to the puff-sleeve trend that many can pull off. It's simple and tailored, yet still packs a punch.
If you're seeking a light and airy look for spring, go with this Boohoo dress. It's ready for a night out when paired with heels.
Pair a tank or bralette underneath this polka dot-print puff-sleeve top. It adds visual interest to any outfit.
Sport this v-neck, long-sleeve top to the office. It has a slightly-cropped silhouette that pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans.
This dinner-ready crop top with polka-dotted long sleeves pairs effortlessly with high-waisted pants or skirts. Its square neckline and zippered back are attention-grabbing details.
This cotton crop top with a square neck-line has shimmery, eye-catching organza sleeves. It's begging to be worn on the weekend.
This classic shirt is bumped up a notch with sheer polka-dot sleeves, plus a completely sheer back. Pair a tank underneath for a work-appropriate look, or go without for a sexy night out.
