Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo

When Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo that showed her stretch marks back in August, she never expected it to go viral.

In a new cover story for Health's April issue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked back at the picture and discussed her reaction to the public's praise.

"I was surprised by that," she told the magazine when asked about the positive reaction. "I've had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty. I never cared about them—I like them!"

As fans will recall, the photo showed Kourtney posing in a swimsuit while on vacation and featured the words "I love my little stripes" in the comments section.

This wasn't the only topic Kourtney covered during the interview. She also discussed her workout and eating habits—including the one thing she "never" consumes.

"I would never open a can of soda," she told the publication. "That's just not where I would cheat. My mom [Kris Jenner] has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself. And [recently] Kim [Kardashian] and I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it—Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix. With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we're not bringing our own snacks!"