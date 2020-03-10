Lizzie McGuire Was Reportedly Going to Tackle Sex and Infidelity in Premiere Episode

Lizzie McGuire was supposed to tackle sex and infidelity head on in the first episode of the new series—that's what made Disney+ so anxious, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

In a larger piece about Disney's new streaming platform, THR reports the Lizzie McGuire revival/sequel series that has since paused production featured cheating as a central plot point. Production on the series was halted and series creator and executive producer Terri Minsky was let go from the project after two episodes were completed. Star and executive producer Hilary Duff was mum about the state of the show until Love, Victor, the Love, Simon sequel series, was moved from Disney+ to Hulu after reports that Disney+ thought its subject matter wouldn't be family friendly.