Why Priyanka Chopra Is Rocking Crocs

Talk about putting your best foot forward! Actress Priyanka Chopra is stepping up her philanthropic efforts by partnering with Crocs for their Come As You Are campaign, dedicated to inspiring fans to feel comfortable in their own shoes by showing their personal Crocs style.

"Crocs is on a mission to ensure people worldwide are comfortable in their own shoes," Chopra says. "Not only am I excited to share this message with people across the globe, I've seen how important this idea truly is through my travels and in my work with UNICEF. Crocs has committed to donating thousands of shoes to UNICEF for kids in need, who have the right to feel comfortable in their own shoes too, and I'm so proud to work with a brand who shares the same values as me."

Chopra, who is also a producer, joins Chinese actress Yang Mi, singer and actress Zooey Deschanel, South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong, and Japanese actress Suzu Hirose as one of the latest global ambassadors in the fourth year of the campaign. Additionally, the brand is expanding the campaign to represent more diversity across age groups, backgrounds, beliefs, orientations and abilities in an effort to show that everyone is welcome and empowered to be a part of the Crocs brand.

