Goodbye to You: These Are the TV Shows Ending in 2020

Goodbyes are hard, especially when it's to your favorite TV show. More and more shows are getting the chance to end on their own terms, especially in the last year.

With 2019 behind us (good riddance!), we have quite a few fan-favorite shows preparing for their swan songs in 2020. Sadly, the likes of Schitt's Creek, Supernatural, Claws and GLOW will be leaving us. And the long-running Criminal Minds already signed off, as did The Good Place, the acclaimed NBC afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, and Arrow, The CW series that started that network's modern superhero-filled era.

Below, get a rundown of the shows that we're saying goodbye to in 2020. It's never too early to start stockpiling the tissues for all the tears you're sure to cry.