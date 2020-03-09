Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sat Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at Final Royal Event

Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 11:07 AM
When it comes to seating arrangements, royal watchers don't miss a beat.
On Monday afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their final royal engagement before their new chapter begins.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey where they reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
While many fans marveled over the fashion seen at the event, others couldn't help but talk about what went down inside. In photos obtained by E! News, Prince William and Kate were spotted sitting in front of Prince Harry and Meghan during the service.
But before you speculate that it's a snub to anyone or anything dramatic, we've learned it's not the case. Instead, their positioning is all to do with their ranks within the Firm. Prince William is third in line to the throne while Prince Harry is now sixth after the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
In fact, the seating arrangement was the exact same last year. In other words, this is just standard.
This year, however, did see a small change. Both couples skipped the Queen's procession, which they have been a part of in previous years. Instead, the duos were shown to their seats with the rest of the guests.
The royal monarch arrives in royal blue to Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.
Regal in red! Kate wore a Catherine Walker ensemble for the royal engagement, along with a Sally Ann Provan hat.
The royal couple matches in blue for Commonwealth Day.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a smile as the enter Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wearing a caped Emilia Wickstead sheath dress, arrive for their final engagement as senior royals.
The royals could be seen sitting in their seats ahead of the ceremony.
