Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sat Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at Final Royal Event

When it comes to seating arrangements, royal watchers don't miss a beat.

On Monday afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their final royal engagement before their new chapter begins.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey where they reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While many fans marveled over the fashion seen at the event, others couldn't help but talk about what went down inside. In photos obtained by E! News, Prince William and Kate were spotted sitting in front of Prince Harry and Meghan during the service.

But before you speculate that it's a snub to anyone or anything dramatic, we've learned it's not the case. Instead, their positioning is all to do with their ranks within the Firm. Prince William is third in line to the throne while Prince Harry is now sixth after the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.