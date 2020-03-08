Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Steal the Show During Lakers Game Outing

It was a father-daughter day for Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

On Sunday afternoon, the dynamic duo stole the show... or should we say the court, as they attended a the Lakers basketball game against the L.A. Clippers.

The two sat courtside at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and appeared to have a fun-filled time.

At one point, photographers captured the 50-year-old producer and rapper smiling from ear-to-ear, as he proudly sat next to his baby girl. Blue also appeared to be having a good ole time with her famous father, too.

The 8-year-old star was seen snacking on chips, laughing with her dad and enjoying the game all-around.

When the game ended, the daddy-daughter duo posed for photos with some of the players, including JaVale McGee and LeBron James.

In fact, the 8-year-old cutie shared a special moment with James. She was all smiles as she spoke with him before he went into the locker room.