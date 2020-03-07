Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco's Cover of Demi Lovato's "Anyone" Will Melt Your Heart

Meet the newest and hottest musical duo: Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette.

The Friends alum and star of the upcoming reunion special posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of the 15-year-old singing Demi Lovato's "Anyone" ballad. The actress accompanies her on the piano. Coco showcases her soulful voice as she sings the lyrics displayed on her phone.

"When you have a teenager you barely get to see them," Courteney wrote. "So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it."

"GORGEOUS Coco," commented Laura Dern.

Charlize Theron posted five fire emojis in response to the video.

Demi debuted "Anyone" onstage at the 2020 Grammys in January. It marks her comeback single following her 2018 overdose. Demi released another new single, the faster-paced "I Love Me," on Friday.