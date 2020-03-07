Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon Compete in the Fittest of the Fit Challenge

Carrie Underwood is a fitness queen.

The 36-year-old country superstar showed off just how in shape she is on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Of course, Underwood blew Jimmy Fallon out of the water with her fitness skills when they competed against each other in a series of exercise games to determine who is the fittest of the fit. After all, the "Remind Me" songstress was there to promote her new fitness book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

The first challenge to determine who would take the title home was a course called "The Hang 10," where the two had to race against a court on all fours matching their hands and feet to the respective pictures on the floor. Fallon compared it to a "Dance Dance Revolution meets Twister."

During their second challenge, called the "Bodzilla," Fallon explained to Underwood that he would guide the blind-folded singer to walk through the miniature city without knocking over any buildings as he held a plank. For the last challenge, the two had to crouch down into a bear crawl while trying to blow some ping pong balls.

Of course, Underwood won that last round once again proving that her fitness skills are not to be messed with.