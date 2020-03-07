Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia After Pregnancy Reveal

No oversized purse here!

Katy Perry was all smiles as she showcased her baby bump in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, marking one of her first public appearances since she announced her pregnancy on Wednesday in her new music video "Never Worn White." She wore a multicolored, calf-length Mara Hoffman "Freya" dress and sandals as she posed for pics on the empty Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is being held. Perry is due to perform at the final match on Sunday.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and is in her second trimester, had joked on Twitter after her big reveal, "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore...or carry around a big purse lol."

Perry was also spotted speaking to fans from inside a car and taking photos with them. When asked how she feels, she told them her body is "changing" and that she's "been better," as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail.