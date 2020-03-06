Woody Allen's Memoir Canceled by Publisher After Ronan Farrow Slams Group

Hachette Book Group has abandoned plans to publish Woody Allen's autobiography following condemnation of the plan by the controversial director's estranged children, Ronan Farrow and Dylan Farrow, and a protest by the company's employees.

Woody has not commented on the decision. His sister and producer Letty Aronson declined to comment when reached by the New York Times.

"The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was a difficult one," Hachette said in a statement on Twitter on Friday. "At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard."

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette, announced on Monday that his book Apropos of Nothing would be released in April. Ronan, whose 2019 book about sexual misconduct by men in the workplace, Catch and Kill, was published by another imprint of the group, slammed the decision on Twitter a day later. He said his sister "has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen."