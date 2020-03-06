RuPaul's Drag Race Disqualifies Season 12 Contestant Sherry Pie Over Catfishing Claims

Just one episode into season 12, RuPaul's Drag Race is facing some controversy.

Contestant Sherry Pie, real name Joey Gugliemelli, has been disqualified from the competition after multiple catfishing claims, which he then admitted to and apologized for in a statement of his own. Sherry Pie will make her debut in tonight's episode.

"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race," said a spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

Guglimelli was accused of posing as a casting director who led actors over email to submit audition tapes of themselves doing "degrading" things. One actor detailed his experiences with Gugliemelli in a Facebook post, explaining how they became friends in college at State University of New York College at Cortland. Another friend then told him about a play that was casting, and referred him to casting director Allison Mossey, who was actually Gugliemelli.