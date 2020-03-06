Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visits in London Amid Final Royal Engagements

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 9:30 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If you're around London, keep a lookout for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

With their official exit from senior royal duties approaching on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal engagements. On Thursday, Archie Harrison's famed mom and dad made their first joint appearance back in London since they announced their intentions to step back, arriving to the annual Endeavour Fund Awards together. 

While they have scheduled events to attend in the coming days, including the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, Markle had made a few extra visits. 

As was confirmed on the couple's Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex, who is a royal patron of the National Theatre, quietly visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London. There donning a white blouse and skirt, the former actress witnessed their virtual reality work by way of a hologram that had been used in an exhibit at the National Theater and is currently being presented at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. 

The unannounced visits continued on Friday when Markle was spotted arriving to the Robert Clack School, though details have not yet been shared. 

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had shifted gears to cars. 

"This morning, The Duke of Sussex raced up to Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix to open the The Silverstone Experience, a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing," their Instagram account described. "Joined by six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton MBE, The Duke of Sussex and Lewis toured @thesilverstoneexperience, where they viewed the various components of the museum, met with volunteers, and chatted with the next generation of engineers and racing drivers."

While there's no telling if either of the couple have more unannounced visits up their sleeves, we do know they will recognize International Women's Day in some capacity on Sunday before their final event in their current royal roles: commemorating Commonwealth Day by attending a service at Westminster Abbey along with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth IIPrince William and Kate Middleton

Needless to say, the world will be watching closely. 

