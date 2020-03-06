Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are the Chicest Cowgirls at Pal's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attended a birthday party for pal Victoria Villarroel on Thursday.

The cowgirl-themed bash was held at SHOREbar in Santa Monica, Calif. and the birthday girl went all out for the theme. There were black and white cow-print balloons strung throughout the space, as well as a "wanted" sign.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars dressed for the occasion, too. The 22-year-old makeup mogul wore a red bandana dress and black hat for the occasion while the 24-year-old model donned a purple zebra-print ensemble and cowgirl hat.

However, they weren't the only celebrities at the event. Drake, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith, Chantel Jeffries and Olivia Jade were all there, as well. Kylie also attended the party with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, who sported a cheetah-print look and matching hat.

A source tells E! News that the Western birthday bash was actually Victoria's second celebration and that most of star-studded group had gathered the night prior.