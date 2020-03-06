Ellen Pompeo Shares Emotional Grey's Anatomy Tribute Following Justin Chambers' Exit

Ellen Pompeo is saying yet another goodbye, and this one stings a little bit more for Grey's Anatomy fans.

In the Thursday, March 5 episode of Grey's Anatomy, viewers officially said goodbye to Justin Chambers and his character Alex Karev. Warning, spoilers for how the show wrote of the character follow.

The character's exit happened off screen and it was revealed he reunited with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) who had been raising children she had with him without his knowledge. He left his share of the hospital to his (now) ex-wife Jo (Camilla Luddington). Chambers was an original cast member on the series. Karev and Meredith Grey were the last of the intern class that started Grey's Anatomy.