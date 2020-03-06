Experience 10 Seasons of Jennifer Aniston's Friends Hair in Under a Minute

It defined an era. It sparked a trend. It helped catapult a show and star to new heights. We're talking about "the Rachel." Yes, Jennifer Aniston's hair on Friends. For 10 seasons, that's 236 episodes, viewers obsessed over Rachel Green's hair. It was long, it was short, it was choppy, it was iconic.

To celebrate the locks, as well as letting viewers know the only way to see Friends without commercials at the moment is to get the series on digital, Blu-ray or DVD, there's a supercut of 10 seasons of "the Rachel" in under a minute and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Friends made a splashy debut on Netflix back in 2015 when all 10 seasons became available on the streaming platform. The show, which first premiered on NBC in 1994, reached new heights of popularity and became a generational show.