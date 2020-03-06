Demi Lovato's Empowering "I Love Me" Music Video Shows Her Journey to Sobriety

Demi Lovato is in love—with herself.

More than a year since suffering an overdose that took her out of the spotlight, the songstress is back on the airwaves with a brand new empowering single and accompanying music video titled "I Love Me."

With lyrics like "Why do I compare myself to everyone?" and "I wonder when I love me is enough," the powerhouse vocalist's new track is a reminder not only to herself, but every listener to treat themselves with more love and kindness.

In the visual for the track, Lovato also pays homage to her journey by seeing versions of herself on the street from over the years, whether its her as a child with her mom and sister (in '90s garb, no less) or with Jonas Brotherslookalikes from her Disney days.

Later on in the video, Lovato references her overdose in a scene where she walks by an ambulance. As she walks by, Lovato places her hand on a person, seemingly herself, on a stretcher who is being taken to the hospital.

"I wonder when I love me is enough," Lovato sings.