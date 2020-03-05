Enrique Iglesias Reveals His and Anna Kournikova's Baby Girl's Name

Welcome to the world, baby Mary!

Enrique Iglesias revealed the name of his and Anna Kournikova's newborn daughter in a recent interview with People. The Latin pop star said they'll also call her Masha, which is Mary in Russian.

Just a few weeks ago, Enrique and Anna announced the birth of their third child. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," the longtime couple captioned a photo taken shortly after Mary's arrival into the world. Their little girl's birth came just over two years after Enrique and Anna became first-time parents to twins Nicholas and Lucy.

E! News recently spoke to the "Bailando" performer about whether or not fatherhood has played a part in his ever-booming music career. "Obviously you write and you think about them many times, but I don't think my music has changed so much since the birth of my children," he shared with us.