The Shocking True Story Behind The Most Dangerous Animal of All

Gary Stewart just wanted to know who his birth father was.

He'd been adopted shortly after his birth and grew up with zero knowledge of the two individuals who'd brought him into this world and abandoned him shortly thereafter. Raised by Loyd and Leona Stewart of Baton Rogue, Stewart had grown up and become a vice president at the cleaning company Delta Tech Service when, in 2002, his birth mother Judith Gilford reached out to him, initiating contact for the first time.

He was 39 when he learned the story of his birth and found himself stumbling onto a question that's haunted him to this day: Could his birth father have also been the Zodiac Killer?

Stewart's quest for the truth is detailed in FX's first-ever docu-series The Most Dangerous Animal of All, airing in its entirety on Friday, March 6. Based on his 2014 book of the same name, the four-part series details the theory that his father was the man who terrorized the Bay Area in the 1970s before turning its lens on Stewart himself, examining him as much as it does his father.