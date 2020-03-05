Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Reflect on Touring as Dads

Ricky Martin is truly living la vida loca now that he's a touring father of four.

On Wednesday, the "She Bangs" singer and fellow performer Enrique Iglesias announced they are heading out on their first ever co-headlining arena tour in North America, produced by Live Nation and beginning September 5 with special guest, Sebastian Yatra— simultaneously adding a brand new musical chapter to their decades-long friendship.

As they recalled in an interview with E!'s Erin Lim, they first met back in 1995 in Mexico City and have become household names since.

"I love his music. I'm a huge fan," Iglesias said of his tour partner. "I've seen him multiple times live and he's an incredible performer, so to be able to do this tour together I think is a dream come true."

Now in 2020, not only are they award-winning stars, but also celebrity dads. While Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Renn Martin-Yosef, in October, Iglesias became a dad of three in January. Coincidentally, both are parents of twins.