Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Nashville Tornado Relief

Taylor Swift is using her platform for good.

On Thursday morning, the music superstar took to Instagram Stories and expressed her support for all those affected by the tornadoes in and around Nashville.

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories. "I've made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you'd like to do the same, swipe up."

She directed fans to the official website where supporters can contribute in any way. E! News has learned Taylor donated $1 million to the cause.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, violent tornadoes swept through the middle of Tennessee. According to NBC News, the event left at least 24 people dead making it the second-deadliest tornado event in state history.

Since the news broke, many country music artists have expressed their support for those affected.