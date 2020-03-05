Gigi Hadid Reunites With Zayn Malik After Taking Over Fashion Week Around the World

Gigi Hadid has had quite the busy fashion month. Now, she's back home with her special guy.

As proud mama Yolanda Hadid pointed out on social media, the 24-year-old supermodel has spent the last two months strutting the catwalks in Paris, New York, Milan and London. Now that the fashion season has officially wrapped up, the star has time for cozier quality time at home with loved ones, including her famous on-and-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The pair initially sparked rumors of a rekindled romance late last year, only to confirm publicly on Valentine's Day that they are indeed back together after stepping out arm in arm for his birthday celebration a month earlier. Later in February, she fiercely clapped back at Jake Paul after he dissed her man on Twitter.

Now, the fashionista has cooked up a meal for her pals, including the "Pillowtalk" crooner.