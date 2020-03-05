Demi Lovato "Just Wants to Make Out" With Rihanna

Demi Lovatowants to know if Rihannais cool for the summer.

On Thursday, the "Confident" singer proved that her love for the Fenty Beauty founder is still going strong during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After bringing up her last visit to show, where Demi chose Rihanna during a game of "Who'd You Rather?" with host Ellen DeGeneres, the newly single star admitted that sharing a kiss with the "Diamonds" singer is still something she wants to make happen.

"Look, I just wanna make out, okay?" she said to the camera. "I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video. I don't know."

Still on the topic of her romantic life, the "Anyone" singer revealed that she's no longer on dating apps and is enjoying the single life. Demi explained, "I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple of months, I realized that, like, I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever."