Scandal Stars Reunite for Important International Women's Day Message

They're back, Gladiators!

The women of ABC's Scandal have reunited, and for a great cause. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes and series creator Shonda Rhimes appear in a new PSA promoting gender equality and female empowerment for International Women's Day, which is this Sunday.

The #WomenEqual ad was released on Thursday and was filmed as part of the anti-poverty humanitarian organization CARE's campaign to raise awareness for women and girls around the world who are currently living in humanitarian crises, conflicts and emergencies. The PSA urges people to sign a petition to show their support for the Safe From the Start Act.

"Some people would say, 'I don't belong here,'" Washington says in the PSA. "I believe in a world where women are equal."

"When women have equal opportunities, societies and economies thrive," Young says.

The ad also addresses the #MeToo movement to curb sexual misconduct of women.

"Worst of all, when it comes to assault and sexual violence, too often, we are ridiculed, pushed to the side and not believed," the women say.

"But I won't stand for that," Washington says.