Your Favorite The Office Stars Are Playing Scrabble for a Good Cause

It's time to pull out the popcorn and your dictionary, because a Scrabble battle is brewing.
Starting today, a slew of celebrities will go up against one another on Scrabble's newly launched app Scrabble Go, which is free to download on iOS and Android. The games, aptly titled Battle of the Boards, are not just for fun though. When the stars finish their games, their total score will determine the amount of money Scopely donates to a charity of the individual's choice. And, last but not least, the competitors with the highest overall score will receive extra money to donate to their respective charities. A-listers participating in the Battle of the Boards include: Mayim Bialik vs. Melissa Rauch, Jonathan Van Ness vs. Antoni Porowski, Whitney Cummings vs. David Spade, Alex Morgan vs. Megan Rapinoe, Rainn Wilson vs. Angela Kinsey, and Tracee Ellis Ross vs. Yara Shahidi.
The first duo to go up against one another on Scrabble® GO's Battle of the Boards is none other than The Office's onscreen lovers Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson.
Angela tells E! News she's extremely excited to face-off against her good friend, although she's not sure he knows what he signed up for. "There's nothing more satisfying than winning a hard-fought game of Scrabble," she shares. "I'm taking on my dear friend Rainn in Scrabble® GO's Battle of the Boards, and I feel a little guilty knowing how badly I'm going to beat him. Now that we can play authentic Scrabble on mobile, wherever and whenever we want, I hope our friendship survives the smackdown!"
But Rainn's also pretty convinced he'll come out of the battle as the winner, too. He says, "Scrabble has long been the ultimate battle of vocabulary, strategy, and nerves among friends and family. I know I have what it takes to keep my cool and out-spell Angela in the Scrabble® GO Battle of the Boards. Since we can play Scrabble on our phones, wherever we are, the competition is going to be fiercer than ever!"
Fans can see the results of their games as the celebrities share their progress on social media over the course of the month.
