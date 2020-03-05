15 Ethical Brands That Empower Women

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking for a new way to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, why not support some ethical brands that empower women in a lot of great ways?

There are many brands out there that are giving back and emphasizing sustainability, but you can take it a step further with these cute shoes that celebrate a Palestinian embroidery tradition, handcrafted earrings that help fight gender inequality, and a messenger tote made from recycled cement bags, which helps support anti-human trafficking organizations.

We've rounded up all the companies that are doing the most amazing things for women. Shop below and support these great causes!